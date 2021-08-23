Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 768,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $44,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,400 shares of company stock worth $17,334,220. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,767. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

