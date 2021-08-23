Analysts Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $0.78. Abiomed posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $8,564,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,171 shares of company stock worth $19,380,851 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,466. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.50. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.30. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

