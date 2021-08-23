Analysts Anticipate Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is ($1.24). Humanigen posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 119.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34).

HGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $95,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,314,317 shares of company stock worth $42,015,684 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,566 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 415,409 shares during the period. Think Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,192 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,100,000. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HGEN traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,174. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humanigen has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of -2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

