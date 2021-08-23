Analysts Anticipate Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.76. Otis Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 109,092 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,168,000 after purchasing an additional 627,395 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.71. 18,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,496. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.81. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $92.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

