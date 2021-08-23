Analysts Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Billion

Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will announce sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.77 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $15.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.42 billion to $15.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $16.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on PH. Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,006,000 after purchasing an additional 57,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,643,000 after purchasing an additional 58,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after buying an additional 358,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after buying an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PH traded up $5.53 on Friday, hitting $293.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.85. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $192.25 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

