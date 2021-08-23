Analysts Anticipate Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to report $8.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.80 million and the highest is $8.90 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $9.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 19.01%.

NASDAQ PROV traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.61. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 514,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 134,200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 110,751 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after buying an additional 55,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

