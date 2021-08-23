Analysts Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.84. Sensata Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ST. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NYSE ST traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $57.86. 575,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,692. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $39.82 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $47,560.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

