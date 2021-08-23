Analysts Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will announce $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. The Clorox posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year sales of $7.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus lowered their price target on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.00. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

