Analysts Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Aptiv reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

NYSE APTV opened at $154.65 on Friday. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.12.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,652,578,000 after buying an additional 33,671 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,302,000 after purchasing an additional 400,247 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,877,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $729,591,000 after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

