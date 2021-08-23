Analysts Expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Arlo Technologies posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arlo Technologies.
Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $10.49.
About Arlo Technologies
Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
