Analysts Expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Arlo Technologies posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arlo Technologies.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.