Analysts Expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Amundi bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $20,887,000. Azora Capital LP raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,788,000 after acquiring an additional 481,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 416,948 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,735,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 325.6% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 480,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 367,491 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.29%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

