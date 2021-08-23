Analysts Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.45 Billion

Brokerages expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report sales of $6.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.48 billion and the lowest is $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $26.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $26.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.23 billion to $27.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $102.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

