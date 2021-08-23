Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (KMMPF)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: KMMPF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2021 – Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$22.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.75 to C$23.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.75 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$22.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$22.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of KMMPF stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

