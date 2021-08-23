Analysts Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) PT at $205.00

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Citigroup upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

AAP stock opened at $209.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $217.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 124,854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

