Analysts Set FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target at $48.86

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

FORM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 94,412 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,186. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

