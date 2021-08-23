Analysts Set Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target at $37.49

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.49.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTA shares. Truist started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.86 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Intapp in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get Intapp alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

INTA opened at $38.25 on Friday. Intapp has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $40.76.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.