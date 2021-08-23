Analyzing Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) & Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Gladstone Land pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gladstone Land has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

This table compares Gladstone Land and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land -2.35% -0.36% -0.14% Alexandria Real Estate Equities 45.83% 6.46% 3.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.4% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Land and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $57.03 million 12.81 $4.93 million $0.64 36.44 Alexandria Real Estate Equities $1.89 billion 16.73 $770.96 million $7.30 28.36

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land. Alexandria Real Estate Equities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gladstone Land and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 2 2 0 2.50 Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 2 5 0 2.71

Gladstone Land presently has a consensus target price of $20.63, indicating a potential downside of 11.56%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus target price of $171.71, indicating a potential downside of 17.07%. Given Gladstone Land’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Risk and Volatility

Gladstone Land has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats Gladstone Land on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF"). The asset base in North America includes 31.9 million RSF of operating properties and 3.3 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 7.1 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 7.4 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, technology, and agtech campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, technology, and agtech companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value.

