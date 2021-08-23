Analyzing Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Landos Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics $1.07 million 204.92 -$23.08 million ($0.41) -6.46 Landos Biopharma N/A N/A -$30.14 million ($2.47) -5.55

Checkpoint Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Landos Biopharma. Checkpoint Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landos Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Landos Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics -11,080.58% -67.46% -57.90% Landos Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Checkpoint Therapeutics and Landos Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Landos Biopharma 0 1 3 0 2.75

Checkpoint Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 541.51%. Landos Biopharma has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.64%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Landos Biopharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Landos Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics beats Landos Biopharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases. The company also develops NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1, a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and PX-69, an oral PLXDC2 agonist for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and rheumatoid arthritis. Landos Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

