Andrew Stephen Thomis Sells 3,832 Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Stock

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.82), for a total value of £20,003.04 ($26,134.10).

Andrew Stephen Thomis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 3,461 shares of Cohort stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.55), for a total value of £20,004.58 ($26,136.11).

Shares of LON CHRT opened at GBX 537 ($7.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 564.62. Cohort plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 682 ($8.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £220.40 million and a P/E ratio of 40.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

About Cohort

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

