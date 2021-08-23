Anfield Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FJUN. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,349,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000.

NYSEARCA:FJUN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,436. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27.

