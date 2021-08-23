Anfield Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $93.64. 2,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,504. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

