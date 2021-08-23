Anfield Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 30,824 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,929. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.36.

