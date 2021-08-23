Anfield Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,579,000 after buying an additional 526,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 313.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after buying an additional 494,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 45.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,112,000 after acquiring an additional 169,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,277. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $202.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.64%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

