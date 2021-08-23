Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $377.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $382.46.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.