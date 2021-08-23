Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will report sales of $170.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.30 million and the highest is $179.97 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year sales of $695.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $685.45 million to $710.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $709.10 million, with estimates ranging from $666.42 million to $740.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,491.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after purchasing an additional 953,421 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,975,000 after purchasing an additional 590,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,335,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,374,000 after purchasing an additional 234,686 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,582,000 after purchasing an additional 411,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.99. 370,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,772. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 101.73%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

