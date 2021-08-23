Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $61.25 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,917 shares of company stock worth $1,517,678 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

