Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on APLS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.40.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $61.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.42. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $681,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,917 shares of company stock worth $1,517,678. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

