Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 786.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,839 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $148.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $151.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

