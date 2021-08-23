Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 786.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,839 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 163,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $151.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

