APY.Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $23.28 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $23.28 million and approximately $720,392.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00055514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00130396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.76 or 0.00159078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,262.55 or 1.00244314 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.91 or 0.00999017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.91 or 0.06715005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,662,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

