ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 34,608 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 910,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,608 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $105,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,875,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,735,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,451,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.56. The stock had a trading volume of 252,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,669. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

