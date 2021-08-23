ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 28,353 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,353 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.59. 416,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,190,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

