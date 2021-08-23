ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $449.54. 234,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330,636. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $449.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

