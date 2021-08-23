ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 424.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 832,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after acquiring an additional 673,452 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,987,000 after acquiring an additional 591,262 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,095,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $24,694,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFG traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.94. 27,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

