ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 15,755 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,755 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

GWX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,336. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.