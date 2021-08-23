Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Receives Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ARNGF. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.42.

ARNGF stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.45. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $2.91.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

