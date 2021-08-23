Arizona State Retirement System Has $11.40 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $104.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.16 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

