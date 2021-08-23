Arizona State Retirement System Has $12.83 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD opened at $197.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.28. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $201.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

