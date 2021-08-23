Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,302,000 after buying an additional 400,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $622,462,000 after buying an additional 149,829 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 30.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,080,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $424,732,000 after buying an additional 150,605 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 428.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after buying an additional 2,428,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APTV opened at $154.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

