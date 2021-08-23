Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,161 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Newmont were worth $14,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after buying an additional 1,892,134 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after buying an additional 1,652,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Newmont by 196.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,429,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,969,000 after buying an additional 946,908 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Newmont stock opened at $56.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

