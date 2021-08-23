Arizona State Retirement System Sells 830 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 584.9% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in The Allstate by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in The Allstate by 613.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 157,680 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in The Allstate by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $134.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.15.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on shares of The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

