Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 26.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,668,000 after purchasing an additional 865,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 46.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

NYSE:SLB opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.