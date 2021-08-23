Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $35,000 Stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 418.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BLW opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $17.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

