Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 88.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 24.0% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TYL. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.57.

NYSE TYL opened at $472.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $471.31. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $498.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,734,497.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,407 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,812 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

