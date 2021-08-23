Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $39,000 in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $50.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $752.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.65. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 70.70%.

Unitil Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

