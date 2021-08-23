Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $45,000 in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,750 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 38.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 75.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 20,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $570,073.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 71,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,761 over the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLP. TheStreet raised Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Global Partners LP has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $687.72 million, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.75.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 0.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.97%.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

