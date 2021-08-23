Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 400 SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

KCE opened at $96.37 on Monday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $54.97 and a 12-month high of $99.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.60.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

