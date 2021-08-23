Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to post sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.52 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $9.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $10.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS.

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $185.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.55. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $216.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

