ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in ASML by 620.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in ASML by 450.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

ASML stock opened at $788.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $330.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $805.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $729.01.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

