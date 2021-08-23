Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Boston Properties worth $35,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 102.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Boston Properties by 167.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $60,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 21.7% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 52.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $113.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.73. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.